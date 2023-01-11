Chile’s San Antonio container terminal set for capacity boost

Chile’s San Antonio Terminal Internacional (STI) last week received from China two super post-panamax ship-to-shore cranes and two electric rubber-tired gantry cranes, which will increase the terminal’s transfer capacity to 1.6m teu. The $23.5m investment in this equipment will enable the terminal to serve two super post-panamax ships simultaneously, something no other terminal in Chile is equipped to do, according to the company’s press release.

A team from China has arrived in Chile to oversee installation of the cranes and to train San Antonio dockworkers to operate them.

As part of its modernisation project, STI will scrap its STS Paceco cranes, which have been in use since 1997.