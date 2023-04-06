Greater ChinaOperations

China launches ship inspection campaign in the Taiwan Strait

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersApril 6, 2023
China Military Online

Commercial maritime traffic along one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes face a tense few days ahead.

China’s Fujian maritime safety administration has launched a three-day special joint patrol and inspection operation in the central and northern parts of the Taiwan Strait that includes moves to board ships. The operation runs from Wednesday through Friday this week.

Taiwan’s Transport Ministry’s Maritime and Ports Bureau responded, issuing a statement last night: “If the mainland side insists on taking one-sided actions, it will create obstacles to normal exchanges between the two sides. We will be forced to take corresponding measures.”

The news comes as tensions between Beijing and Taipei remain elevated with Taiwan’s president Tsai Ing-wen meeting this week with US house speaker Kevin McCarthy in California.

Similar maritime tension was recorded when previous house speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan last year.

