China Merchants appoints new chairman

Chinese state-owned multi-sector conglomerate China Merchants Group has announced that it has appointed Miao Jianmin as its new chairman, replacing Li Jianhong who will retire.

Miao comes from an insurance backgroud, having served as chairman of PICC and vice chairman of China Taiping Insurance Holdings, before joining China Merchants.

Hong Kong-based China Merchants Group mainly engages in the businesses of transportation, financial investment and real estate. The group runs the world’s largest VLCC fleet.

