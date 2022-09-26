China Merchants back at Dalian for more LNG carriers

China Merchants Energy Shipping (CMES) has returned to Dalian Shipbuilding Industry (DSIC) for more dual-fuel liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers.

The Shanghai-listed energy transport unit of China Merchants Group has exercised an option for the construction of two additional 175,000 cu m ships, and also signed a letter of intent with DSIC for up to four more units.

CMES said the pair would cost $400m and deliver in the second half of 2026, complementing the two LNG ships under construction at Dalian. In a deal worth up to $2.5bn, three of these ships have already been fixed to Sinochem Petroleum Shipping Singapore, a subsidiary of Sinochem Energy, for 30 years.

In addition, the letter of intent includes two firm vessels for delivery in or before the second half of 2026, with an option attached for an additional pair with deliveries in the second half of 2026 and the first quarter of 2027.