Greater ChinaShipyardsTankers

China Merchants books two more aframax tankers at Dalian

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJune 27, 2022
0 89 Less than a minute
DSIC

China Merchants Energy Shipping (CMES) has returned to Dalian Shipbuilding Industry (DSIC) for more aframax tankers.

Clarksons is reporting the Shanghai-listed energy transport unit of China Merchants Group has agreed the construction of two additional 115,000 dwt ships, following a newbuilding order at DSIC for a single unit in October last year.

The vessels will be built by DSIC Shanhaiguan Shipbuilding Industry and delivered in 2025. No price has been revealed for this order. The first aframax, with delivery in April 2024, came with a $51.5m price tag.

In addition to the aframax trio, CMES has a pair of very large crude carriers (VLCCs), as well as two 175,000 cu m LNG carriers under construction at Dalian.

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJune 27, 2022
0 89 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button