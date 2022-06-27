China Merchants books two more aframax tankers at Dalian

China Merchants Energy Shipping (CMES) has returned to Dalian Shipbuilding Industry (DSIC) for more aframax tankers.

Clarksons is reporting the Shanghai-listed energy transport unit of China Merchants Group has agreed the construction of two additional 115,000 dwt ships, following a newbuilding order at DSIC for a single unit in October last year.

The vessels will be built by DSIC Shanhaiguan Shipbuilding Industry and delivered in 2025. No price has been revealed for this order. The first aframax, with delivery in April 2024, came with a $51.5m price tag.

In addition to the aframax trio, CMES has a pair of very large crude carriers (VLCCs), as well as two 175,000 cu m LNG carriers under construction at Dalian.