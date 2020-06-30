AsiaGreater ChinaPorts and Logistics

China Merchants brings in strategic investor for Hambantota Port

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang June 30, 2020
0 1 Less than a minute

China Merchants Port Holdings has entered into an agreement with Fujian Transportation Maritime Silk Road Investment and Management (Fujian TMSR), an affiliate of Fujian Provincial Communication Transportation Group (FJCT), to transfer part of its share of Hambantota Port in Sri Lanka.

Under the agreement, China Merchants will sell 23.5% equity interest its wholly owned subsidiary Gainpro Resources, which holds 85% interest of Hambantota International Port Group (HIPG), to Fujian TMSR for a price of $268m.

HIPG is principally engaged in developing, operating, managing the Port of Hambantota under a concession agreement.

China Merchants sees Port of Hambantota as a strategic hub linking Asia Pacific with Europe and North America and it believes FJCT could promote the development of the port with its expertise in the port industry and the strategic coordination between Hambantota and the ports under FJCT.

Hambantota Port is a comprehensive deepwater port with 10 berths handing containers, bulk cargos, general cargos, roro cargos, liquid bulk and marine bunkers. 

Tags
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close