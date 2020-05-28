China Merchants confirms order for four heavylift vessels

May 28th, 2020 Dry Cargo, Greater China 0 comments

China Merchants Energy Shipping (CMES) has officially entered into shipbuilding contracts with China Merchants Jinling Shipyard for the construction of four 62,000 dwt multi-purpose heavylift vessels, after it announced plans to order the ships in March.

The total price for the four ships is $119m and they will join the fleet of CMES subsidiary Hong Kong Min Wah Shipping upon delivery in 2022.

CMES said the new ships will help the company expand its break bulk operations and enhance profitability for the company.

Hong Kong Min Wah Shipping is the bulk shipping operation and management unit of China Merchants. The company currently operates a fleet of 145 ships with total capacity of 22.72 dwt.

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

