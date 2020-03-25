China Merchants Financial Leasing orders ultramax pair for Wah Kwong charter

March 25th, 2020 Dry Cargo, Greater China 0 comments

China Merchants Bank Financial Leasing (CMBFL) has placed an order at Dalian COSCO KHI Ship Engineering (DACKS) for the construction of two ultramax bulk carriers.

Shipbroking sources reported that the two 61,000 dwt tier 2 vessels are scheduled for delivery in 2021. Other terms of the contract were not disclosed.

William Fairclough, managing director of Hong Kong owner Wah Kwong Maritime Transport confirmed to Splash that the company is partially involved in the order as bareboat charterers.

VesselsValue data shows CMBFL currently owns a diversified fleet of 116 vessels, while Wah Kwong currently has a fleet of 20 ships.

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

