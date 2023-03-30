China Merchants firms up methanol-fuelled car carrier orders

China Merchants Energy Shipping (CMES) has moved forward to add more capacity in the car carrier segment by signing a firm deal for two new methanol dual-fuel 9,300 ceu ships.

The Shanghai-listed energy transport unit of China Merchants Group is paying $192m to China Merchants Industry Holdings to have the vessels delivered in the second half of 2025.

The deal, which follows a letter of intent signed in December last year, includes options for four 9,000 ceu ships priced at $96m each for delivery in the first half of 2026.

Chinese shipping companies have been bolstering their fleets in this niche area to accommodate the country’s fast-expanding international car trade. Cosco recently booked three more LNG dual-fuel 7,000 ceu newbuilds at Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI), lifting its orderbook to 24 units set to enter the market by 2026.