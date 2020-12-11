Greater ChinaOperations

China Merchants forms strategic partnership with China Minmetals

China Merchants Group has signed a framework agreement to form a strategic partnership with China Minmetals Corporation to start a series of collaborations.

Under the agreement, the two parties will cooperate in the areas of shipping and logistics, port trade, subsea mine exploration and other financial and investment areas.

China Minmetals currently operates the Las Bambas copper mine in Peru, with an annual throughput capacity of around 51m tonnes, making it one of the world’s largest copper mines.

China Merchants owns the world’s largest ore carrier fleet with 34 capesize bulkers.

