China Merchants in for more Dalian LNG carriers

December 5, 2022
China Merchants Energy Shipping (CMES) has returned to Dalian Shipbuilding Industry (DSIC) for more liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers.

China Merchants Group’s Shanghai-listed energy transport unit has approved the construction of two additional 175,000 cu m ships worth approximately $470m.

CMES will, following this order, have ten units under construction at DSIC, with an option for two more, according to the letter of intent (LOI) inked in September when the company exercised an option to build a pair of LNG ships for $400m.

The LOI envisioned two firm vessels for delivery in or before the second half of 2026, while the optional ships would arrive in the second half of 2026 and the first quarter of 2027.

