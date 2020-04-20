China Merchants integrates yards into Jinling brand

China Merchants Heavy Industry, the shipbuilding unit of China Merchants Group, has integrated a number of its subsidiary shipyards into the new brand China Merchant Jinling as part of its business development strategy.

Under the new branding initiative, two former Sinotrans Jinling yards have been renamed China Merchants Jinling Nanjing and China Merchants Jinling Jiangsu, while the two former AVIC yards have been renamed China Merchants Jinling Dingheng and China Merchants Jingling Weihai respectively.

Apart from the shipbuilding yards, China Merchants also run two offshore yards in Jiangsu and Shenzhen and three ship repair yards under Yiu Lian Dockyards brand.

China Merchants have been expanding its shipbuilding business in the past two years after acquiring Sinotrans & CSC and the shipyard assets of AVIC. It is now the fourth largest shipbuilding group in China after CSSC, CSIC and Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry.