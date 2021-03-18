GasGreater ChinaShipyardsTankers

China Merchants Jinling awarded domestic newbuild contracts

China Merchants Jinling Shipyard has announced that it has secured two newbuilding contracts from domestic owners.

Zhuhai Wang Tong Shipping has ordered a 4,225 cu m LPG carrier at the shipyard with delivery scheduled in 2022. The company mainly operates domestic coastal gas shipping services.

Additionally, domestic tanker operator Xing Tong Shipping has placed an order at the yard for the construction of one 7,990 dwt chemical tanker with delivery scheduled in 2022.

China Merchants Jinling currently has 20 ships on its orderbook.

