China Merchants offloads another ageing VLCC

China Merchants Energy Shipping (CMES) has sold its 17-year-old very large crude carrier to GCC Fuel Supply.

The Shanghai-listed energy transport unit of China Merchants Group has offloaded the 2005-built New Spirit for around $32.5m and has already received deposits of close to $3.4m. Delivery will take place by July 20, 2022.

Since 2021, CMES has sold a batch of ships designated by the company as non-energy-saving. The latest deal follows the earlier disposal of the 2009-built New Talisman in May, also to GCC Fuel Supply for $36.8m.

CMES has a fleet of 51 VLCCs, of which 30 are said to be energy-saving and environmentally friendly. The company over the weekend took delivery of one VLCC newbuild and also expects deliveries of two VLCCs and one aframax tanker in the second half of the year.