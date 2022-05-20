China Merchants offloads VLCC

China Merchants Energy Transportation (CMES) the energy transport unit of China Merchants Group, has struck a deal to sell its very large crude carrier New Talisman to GCC Fuel Supply for $36.8m.

The 2009-built ship is expected to be delivered before May 30, 2022, and CMES has already received deposits of $3.82m.

Since 2021, CMES has sold a batch of ships designated by the company as non-energy-saving.

After the sale, CMES will own a fleet of 50 VLCCs of which, 29 are said to be energy-saving and environment-friendly. The company said it plans to order three VLCCs and one aframax tanker in the near future.