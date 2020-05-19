China Merchants orders VLCC pair at DSIC

China Merchants Energy Shipping (CMES) has entered into shipbuilding contracts with Dalian Shipbuilding Industry (DSIC) for the construction of two VLCCs.

The order adds to CMES’s order of four VLCCs at the yard last year. The series of ships will join the fleet of China VLCC after delivery in 2021 and 2022. Total price of the latest two vessels is $166.3m.

Both of the ships will be fitted with eco features. One of the ship will be equipped with air lubrication system while the other will be equipped with a sail propulsion system.

CMES and DSIC completed a test run of the sail propulsion system on its newbuild VLCC New Vitality in 2018.

CMES owns a VLCC fleet of 53 vessels, the largest VLCC fleet in the world.