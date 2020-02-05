China Merchants Port Holdings appoints new chairman

China Merchants Port Holdings has announced the appointment of Deng Renjie as the new chairman of the group.

Deng replaces Fu Gangfeng, who is also the former president of China Merchants Group. Fu resigned from the company after he was appointed by Cosco as president, the second-in-command role at the group last year.

Prior to the appointment, Deng served as the vice president of China Merchants Group and the chairman of Liaoning Port Group.