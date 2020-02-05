China Merchants Port Holdings appoints new chairman

China Merchants Port Holdings appoints new chairman

February 5th, 2020 Greater China, Ports and Logistics 0 comments

China Merchants Port Holdings has announced the appointment of Deng Renjie as the new chairman of the group.

Deng replaces Fu Gangfeng, who is also the former president of China Merchants Group. Fu resigned from the company after he was appointed by Cosco as president, the second-in-command role at the group last year.

Prior to the appointment, Deng served as the vice president of China Merchants Group and the chairman of Liaoning Port Group.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.