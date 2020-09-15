China Mingsheng Trust orders first ships

Multiple broker reports note that a famous name in Chinese leasing has ordered its first newbuilds.

China Mingsheng Trust has placed an order at Chengxi Shipyard for a series of four firm SDARI design 82,000 dwt kamsarmax bulk carriers. The ship order for wide beam and shallow draft vessels comes with options for four more.

The vessels will deliver in 2022 and are priced at $28m each and are backed by a charter employment with the grain trader COFCO International.