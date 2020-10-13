China Navigation launches specialised project cargo business, Swire Projects

Singapore’s China Navigation Company is expanding its project cargo business through the launch of Swire Projects to provide specialist shipping services to the energy, resource and infrastructure sector.

The company expects to develop an independent global strategy in the MPP and heavylift segment through Swire Projects, and is looking to offer global project parceling services to sectors particularly for wind cargo components, tubulars and heavy civil infrastructure material.

The new division will work closely with China Navigation subsidiary Swire Bulk and in addition to utilising China Navigation’s fleet of 180 dry bulk and MPP vessels, Swire Projects will also work in close alliance with Swire Pacific Offshore for offshore projects. Namir Khanbabi will lead the new division as general manager, based in Singapore.

“For nearly 150 years in the marine business, China Navigation has stood the test of time by always looking ahead and taking the right decisions for the long term. Sustainability and safety are as critical as ever and continue to be at the forefront of our business through our divisional and group wide SwireTHRIVE directives and our long-standing safety directive, to operate within Zero Harm,” Khanbabi said.