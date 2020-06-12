China Railway Construction orders crane vessel at ZPMC

China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC) has placed an order at Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries (ZPMC) for the construction of a crane vessel.

The vessel will have a lifting capacity of 2,200 tons and will be deployed for offshore construction operations.

Delivery of the vessel is scheduled in July 2021, and the total value of the contract is RMB200m ($28m).

CRCC operates a fleet of offshore engineering vessels including crane vessels and wind installation vessels.