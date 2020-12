China Shipping Chemical Transport (CSCT), a unit of Cosco, has entered into an agreement with Nanjing Xinruida Shipping for a time charter arrangement.

Under the agreement, Xinruida will charter its chemical tanker Wan Hua 6 to CSCT and the vessel will be deployed for domestic trade.

Last month, CSCT also inked a deal with Dongguan Fenghai Shipping to charter chemical tankers.