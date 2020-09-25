China, South Korea and Taiwan join search for missing livestock carrier crew

China, Taiwan and South Korea have joined the search and rescue operations for 40 missing crew from livestock carrier Gulf Livestock 1 at the request of the government of the Philippines.

The livestock carrier, carrying over 5,000 cattle, left Napier in New Zealand on August 14 bound for Tangshan in China. It sent a distress signal and subsequently sank on September 2 while sailing in bad weather caused by Typhoon Maysak in the East China Sea.

Just three men from the 43 crew – a mix of Filipinos, Australians and New Zealanders – were found in search operations led by the Japanese Coast Guard. One of the rescued men was unconscious and later died.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the missing crewmembers. We will continue to provide necessary assistance as requested by the Philippine side and sincerely hope all of them could be found at the earliest,” the Chinese embassy in Manila said.

Gulf Livestock 1 started its trading career as a 630 teu containership in 2002 before being converted to a livestock carrier 10 years later.