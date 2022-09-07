China spearheads first-half global offshore wind growth 

Around 6.8 GW of offshore wind capacity went into operation during the first six months of 2022, compared to some 1.6 GW same time last year, according to the industry advocacy group World Forum Offshore Wind.

The growth was mainly driven by China, which installed 5.1 GW of new offshore wind capacity during this period, while global installed offshore wind capacity reached 54.9 GW by the end of June 2022.

33 new offshore wind farms went into operation worldwide during the first half of 2022, of which 25 were installed in China, five in Vietnam, one in the UK, one in South Korea, and one in Italy.

China expanded its position as the world’s largest offshore wind market by far with 24.9 GW of installed capacity, more than the UK with 13.6 GW, Germany with 7.7 GW and the Netherlands with 3 GW combined. 45% of the world’s total offshore wind capacity is now installed in China.

The country also leads the way in terms of offshore wind farms under construction, with a total capacity of close to 3.2 GW. Taiwan is in second place with a total capacity of 2.5 GW under construction, closely followed by the Netherlands with 2.26 GW.