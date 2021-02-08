Greater ChinaOperations

China suspends crew changes for two shipmanagers

Jason Jiang Jason JiangFebruary 8, 2021
Darren Hutton / MarineTraffic

China’s Ministry of Transport has announced a decision to suspend the crew change operations for all the vessels of two shipmanagers due to group coronavirus infections on vessels managed by the companies.

Chinese health authorities have found 15 crewmembers onboard the 2006-built panamax bulker Omicron Sky and 21 crewmembers onboard the 2011-built panamax bulker Asia Spring infected with coronavirus during port inspections.

The two vessels are managed by Omicron Ship Management and Dia Yuan International Shipping respectively.

According to China’s latest crew change policy, authorities have suspended crew change for all the vessels managed by the two companies for 30 days due to their incompetency in epidemic control. The decision will be re-evaluated by authorities before they are granted permission for future crew changes.

A list provided by the Ministry of Transport shows that Omicron Ship Management manages six vessels and Dia Yuan manages 17 vessels.

Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

