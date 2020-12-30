China Three Gorges issues tender for two wind vessels

State-owned China Three Gorges Corporation has issued a tender, seeking contractors for the construction of two vessels for offshore wind farm development.

The company is looking to build one self-elevating wind farm installation vessel and a crane vessel within an 18-month period. Shipyards have a deadline of January 19 to submit tender documents.

China Three Gorges started the development of two offshore wind farms in Yangjiang, Guangdong and Rudong, Jiangsu earlier this year.

The group’s new energy arm, China Three Gorges Renewables Group, recently secured approval for an IPO on Shanghai Stock Exchange. The company looks to raise RMB25bn ($3.8bn) from the IPO for the development of new energy projects.