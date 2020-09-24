China to gradually open up ports for crew changes

China is going to open up a number of ports soon for ship crew changes as the country eases entry restrictions for foreign nationals.

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Immigration Administration announced yesterday that foreign nationals holding valid Chinese residence permits for work, personal matters, and reunion are allowed to enter China with no need to apply for new visas from September 28, some six months after China suspended nearly all foreigner entries in March as part of its Covid-19 prevention and control measures.

The ministry said China will gradually resume international personal exchange while ensuring effective epidemic control.

In the meantime, China is prepared to open up a number of ports of crew exchange including foreign crews.

According to a document released by Qingdao’s epidemic control authority, seen by Splash, Qingdao Port has now opened for foreign crew changes. The owner or the manager of the ships can file applications for crew changes at the port 14 days after the ship leaves the last port of call.

Splash understands from shipmanager sources that a total of 10 Chinese ports will be opened up for crew changes and details will be announced soon.

Anybody coming from abroad will still have to have coronavirus tests and complete 14 days of quarantine.