China’s CIMC Raffles unveils giant new wind turbine installation vessel

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersApril 19, 2021
CIMC Raffles has set out its stall to get into the lucrative wind turbine installation vessel sector, signing a contract with compatriot Boqiang Heavy Industry Group on Friday to build one firm ship with multiple options included. The firm ship is scheduled to deliver in early 2023.

CIMC Raffles’s design incorporates what is terms as a T-Floater, a semi-submersible foundation. It also incorporates a 2,200 ton pile-around offshore crane and rack and pinion lifting system.

The giant ship will be capable of installing turbines of up to 20 MW and puts China firmly on the map to compete in the new round of supersized offshore wind turbines.

