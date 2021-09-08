China’s first autonomous boxship readies to enter service

The race to develop operational autonomous vessels is intensifying, with the announcement that the AV Zhi Fei, a Chinese-built 300 teu cargo vessel is set to enter service next month on a short-sea route between Dongjiakou and Qingdao.

The 5,000 dwt Zhi Fei, 117 m in length with a maximum speed of 12 knots, has been been developed by Navigation Brilliance (Qingdao) Technology in conjunction with Dalian Maritime University and the China Waterborne Transport Research Institute.

Navigation Brilliance has previously conducted autonomous trials with a smaller vessel, the Zhi Teng, to test its navigation technology, and intends to order larger autonomous containerships in the range of 500 to 800 teu if the Zhi Fei is successful.

Also in China, Yunzhou Tech has partnered with Zhuhai Port Shipping to develop a fleet of unmanned cargo vessels, primarily for river and coastal cargo transportation.

In Europe, the autonomous Norwegian battery-electric container ship, the 120 teu Yara Birkeland, is now expected to be operating between the Norwegian ports of Herøya and Brevik before the end of this year.

The Nippon Foundation is also backing the development of autonomous ships with the goal of making up 50% of Japan’s local fleet crewless by 2040. As part of this programme, shipping company Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) will be carrying out trials during February 2022 of an autonomous container vessel which will pilot itself from Tokyo Bay to the coastal port of Ise.