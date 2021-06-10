China’s first floater foundation launched

China’s first floating wind foundation platform rolled out yesterday from the Wison Offshore & Marine yard in Zhoushan.

The 91-metre by 32-metre semisub foundation will be used to mount the world’s first typhoon-resistant floating wind turbine.

The trailblazing floater will be installed in the Three Gorges Guangdong project, which is being developed by China Three Gorges (CTG) and will be located in the offshore areas near Yangjiang City.

With a capacity of 5.5 MW, the project can provide power for 30,000 homes every year.

The build out was jointly contracted by Wison Offshore & Marine and Guangzhou Salvage Bureau.