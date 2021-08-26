Greater ChinaShipyards

China’s merged state shipbuilding giant moves HQ to Shanghai

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersAugust 26, 2021
0 259 1 minute read

The merger of China’s two largest state-owned shipbuilding conglomerates is finally complete and the giant yard conglomerate is moving its headquarters from Beijing to Shanghai.

China State Shipbuilding Corp (CSSC) and China Shipbuilding Industry Corp (CSIC) entered into a merger agreement a couple of years ago, a process that has taken time to get past multiple anti-monopoly reviews around the world. The two yard groups were one group until the start of the century when they were split in two with the Yangtze serving as the dividing line, CSIC operating yards in the north and CSSC controlling yards in the south.

The new headquarters will be at the site of the former Jiangnan Shipyard in Shanghai’s Puxi district.

Across the East China Sea, another big shipbuilding merger between Korean giants Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) and Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) is still facing a number of anti-monopoly reviews.

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersAugust 26, 2021
0 259 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button