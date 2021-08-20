China’s MingYang unveils world’s largest offshore wind turbine

China’s top private wind turbine manufacturer, MingYang, has introduced the world’s largest 16 MW offshore wind turbine with a 242 m diameter rotor, 118 m long blades, and a staggering 46,000 sq m swept area, the equivalent of more than six soccer fields.

The so-called MySE 16.0-242 turbine can generate 80,000 MWh of electricity every year, enough to power more than 20,000 households. According to MingYang, it can eliminate more than 1.6m tonnes of CO2 emissions over the course of its designed 25-year lifespan.

The wind turbine, which was recently certified by DNV and China General Certification Center (CGC) for design, is scheduled for full prototype rollout in 2022, to be followed by prototype installation in the first half of 2023 and commercial production in the first half of 2024.

The move marks the start of MingYang’s new 15 MW+ offshore product platform. It is planned to grow into a portfolio of model variants that can adapt to various offshore settings, ranging from the typhoon-prone South China Sea to the constantly windy North Sea in Europe.