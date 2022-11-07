EnvironmentGreater China

China’s shipping giants join forces to map out green future

Some of the biggest names in Chinese maritime are joining forces to map out a greener path. Sinopec, COSCO, China Merchants Energy Shipping, ICBC Financial Leasing and China Classification Society (CCS) have launched the Sustainable Shipping Innovation and Development Initiative (SSIDI) in Beijing.

SSIDI’s research work will focus on the economy, safety, technology maturity, policies and regulations, fuel availability, market mechanisms and other aspects of alternative fuels for shipping.

CCS vice president Fan Quang said: “We believe this partnership and shared knowledge approach is vital and that SSIDI will play a major role in the shipping industry’s low carbon journey.”

