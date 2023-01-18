China’s top vehicle manufacturer orders seven car carriers

SAIC Anji, the fast growing logistics subsidiary of China’s giant car manufacturer SAIC, has confirmed its latest round of fleet expansion, signing for a total of seven 8,900 ceu car carriers on home soil.

The order has been split between two yards, with Jinling taking four ships and Jiangnan the remaining three. No official price has been revealed, but brokers suggest they are coming in at above $100m each. The ships will be classed methanol-ready when they deliver in 2025 and 2026.

SAIC Anji ordered five car carriers last year, one of a host of Chinese automotive brands deciding to invest in ships to handle the nation’s fast growing volume of exports.