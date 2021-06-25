Chinese and Greek owners top dry bulk buying binge

The secondhand bulk carrier market shows no signs of slowing down. Greek and Chinese owners are now battling for the top spot as buyers.

Data from Allied Shipbroking shows Greek owners have bought 133 bulkers this year, beaten by Chinese owners who have added three more ships. The most popular sales candidates continue to be panamaxes. 175 transactions have been concluded in the panamax segment so far this year. The average age sold in this segment is nine, the youngest segment in dry cargo.

Japanese owners are topping statistics as the most active sellers. Last week the the Japanese-owned nine-year-old, 78,000-dwt Toyohashi received close to ten offers and was sold for $22m. Sources reveal that New York-listed Greek dry bulk owner Safe Bulkers was behind this deal.