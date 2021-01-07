Chinese bulker player piles on more supramaxes

Shanghai Zhengdong Shipping is fattening its fleet, taking delivery of one supramax after another. Three ships have been acquired in the last couple of months.

Two ten-year-old Sinopacific Zhejiang-built brothers, the 58,800 dwt Asia Emerald III, renamed Hg Brisbane, and its brother, Asia Emerald II, renamed Hg Sydney, have been bought from Hamburg Bulk Carriers for $8m each.

Shanghai Zhengdong is also listed taking on a ship sold by US-listed Genco. The 2007-built supramax Genco Normandy has been renamed Hg Melbourne.