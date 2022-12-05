Greater ChinaOperations

Chinese car brands build shipping fleets

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersDecember 5, 2022
0 0 1 minute read

China’s automotive brands are getting into shipping at a time where car carrier rates have been hitting record highs and the nation has surpassed Germany to become the second-largest producer of cars in the world.

BYD has ordered six 7,700 ceu ships for $710m at two yards controlled by China Merchants, while SAIC has a tender out for seven 8,900 ceu vessels. In July this year, COSCO Shipping Specialized Carriers, Shanghai International Port Group’s SIPG Logistics and automotive manufacturer SAIC Motor’s Anji Logistics announced plans to create a dedicated car transport firm. Electric vehicle maker Nio and Chery Automobile are also eying ship orders, local media reported last week.

Other Asian cars brands including Toyota and Hyundai and latterly VinFast from Vietnam all have their own dedicated car carrier fleets.

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersDecember 5, 2022
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button