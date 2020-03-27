Chinese court to auction off last Remi Maritime vessel

March 27th, 2020 Dry Cargo, Europe 0 comments

Qingdao Maritime Court will hold an auction to sell the 2008-built 57,000 dwt supramax bulker Blue Marlin 1 via online platform Taobao on April 10.

The starting price for the vessel is RMB49.5m ($7m), while VesselsValue’s valuation on the vessel is $7.4m.

The vessel is the last ship in the fleet of Greek owner Remi Maritime, run by the Polemis family. The vessel was detained by the court at the request of creditors of the company towards the end of 2018.

Another supramax vessel owned by the company, Blue Cat, was also sold in an court-led auction.

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

