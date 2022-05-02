Chinese lead race for vintage VLCCs

A string of relatively young names in Chinese shipping are now handling several vintage VLCCs sold in the last couple of months.

A Dalian-register outfit named Derecttor has two vintage VLCCs under its name recently sold by John Fredriksen’s SFL Corporation. The 2004-built Front Energy has now been renamed Crystal Rose and its sister Front Force now goes by the name Monica S.

Another shy name in this vintage segment has come to light. Singapore-registered Amarine Ship Management bought Navios’s oldest VLCC at the beginning of the year, the 2003-built Nave Celeste, now named Anshun II. Amarine Ship Management has also bought the Eneos Breeze, now renamed Breeze V.

A handful of other vintage deals have been reported sold in recent weeks, most of these going to China or Greece. VLCCs in this age group usually end up in a specialised trade, shunned by the energy majors.