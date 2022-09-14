Chinese methanol-powered newcastlemax bulker seals design approval

CSSC Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding and China Ship Design & Research Center (CSDC) have developed what is said to be the world’s first methanol-powered newcastlemax bulk carrier.

Beihai Shipbuilding in Qingdao has cemented its place as one of the world’s top manufacturers of newcastlemax bulkers, including those with LNG and ammonia-ready notation.

CSDC said it realised the feasibility of methanol as a decarbonisation fuel for ships as early as 2016 and carried out relevant design and research continuously.

The new dual-fuel, 210,000 dwt vessel, which is also equipped with the methanol tank capacity to fully meet endurance requirements on methanol fuel alone, has been granted approval in principle by the American class society ABS.

ABS is involved in multiple methanol-fueled projects, including the 85,000 dwt methanol-fuelled bulker designed in a joint development project with Singapore-based shipowner SDTR Marine and the Shanghai Merchant Ship Design & Research Institute (SDARI).