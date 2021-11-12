Chinese player makes swift profit on first ship acquisition

Beijing-based Solebay has turned its recent shipowning entry into gold.

Six months ago the Chinese bulker player made headlines for its entry as a shipowner, after sealing the highest bid on a ship sold by Greathorse International Ship Management via auction, taking the 2011-built cape Tiger Liaoning, now Cape Spring , for $21m.

The Qingdao Beihai-built ship is now reported sold to undisclosed buyers for in excess of $30m with delivery scheduled for January 2022.

Solebay was founded in 1998 and specialises in dry bulk chartering.