Chinese transport authority fines 12 container operators

China’s Ministry of Transport has announced that it has imposed fines on 12 container operators, including shipowners and NVOCCs, due to irregularities in rate pricing.

The ministry has found the actual freight rates offered by the 12 companies are not in consistency with the rates they filed with the authority. The total fine on the companies is RMB1.01m ($144,000).

The 12 companies include Cosco Container Lines, CMA CGM, ZIM, Wan Hai Lines, TS Lines, HMM, Regional Container Lines, PIL, US United Logistics, Air-City Inc, Expeditors International, and C.H. Robinson Freight Services.

Ministry of Transport said it would further increase its efforts in inspecting the pricing of freight rates to maintain the healthy development of the shipping market.