Chinese transport authority fines 12 container operators

December 26th, 2019 Containers, Greater China 0 comments

China’s Ministry of Transport has announced that it has imposed fines on 12 container operators, including shipowners and NVOCCs, due to irregularities in rate pricing.

The ministry has found the actual freight rates offered by the 12 companies are not in consistency with the rates they filed with the authority. The total fine on the companies is RMB1.01m ($144,000).

The 12 companies include Cosco Container Lines, CMA CGM, ZIM, Wan Hai Lines, TS Lines, HMM, Regional Container Lines, PIL, US United Logistics, Air-City Inc, Expeditors International, and C.H. Robinson Freight Services.

Ministry of Transport said it would further increase its efforts in inspecting the pricing of freight rates to maintain the healthy development of the shipping market.

 

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

