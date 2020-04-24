Chipolbrok orders up to four heavylift vessels at Chengxi Shipyard

Chinese-Polish Joint Stock Shipping Company (Chipolbrok) has signed shipbuilding contracts with CSSC Chengxi Shipyard for the construction of up to four 62,000 dwt multi-purpose heavylift vessels.

The contract includes firm orders for two vessels and options for another two vessels. Delivery will start in 2022.

It is Chipolbrok’s first newbuilding order since 2014 and it is also Chengxi Shipyard’s first heavylift vessel order.

BoComm Financial Leasing will provide financing service for vessels.

Chipolbrok, established in 1951, was China’s first international joint venture. The company currently operates a fleet of 16 heavylift vessels.