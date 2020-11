Cido in for VLCC brace at Hyundai Heavy

Multiple broking reports carry news that Hong Kong-based Korean owner Cido Shipping has placed its first newbuild orders since 2015.

Cido, which has spent much of the past decade downsizing its fleet, has tapped Hyundai Heavy Industries to build a pair of 300,000 dwt VLCCs.

The scrubber-fitted tankers will deliver in the second half of 2022 and come with a price tag of $88.5m each.