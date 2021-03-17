AsiaContainers

Cido makes boxship return

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMarch 17, 2021
Cido Shipping has made a boxship return after a three and a half year hiatus with orders for two plus two 15,900 teu ships at Hyundai Heavy Industries in South Korea.

Brokers Intermodal put a price of $126m for each unit. The ships will deliver in 2022 and 2023 and are earmarked for long-term charter to Mediterranean Shipping Co (MSC), according to Alphaliner.

Cido, a South Korean shipping giant which operates out of Seoul and Hong Kong, exited the container scene in 2017 with the sale of 10 ships in a $130m en bloc deal with MPC Container Ships.

Cido operates a diverse fleet, which today consists of nine bulkers, 22 tankers, three gas carriers and 35 car carriers according to online ship pricing portal VesselsValue.

