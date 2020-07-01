Dry CargoGreater China

Cido makes rare cape sale

Hans Thaulow Hans Thaulow July 1, 2020
Hong Kong-based Cido Shipping has showed signs that it wants to shrink its exposure to the cape segment for months, marketing half its cape fleet in the form of two Universal constructed vessels.

This week sources tell Splash, 75-ship strong Cido has sold the 14-year-old 176,300 dwt  Great Challenger for $12.5m.

The last similar cape sale was sealed at the end of May when the 177,000 dwt Cape Baltic fetched just $10.5m. Since the Cape Baltic was sold, the markets have shot up in the past month with capes now trading for in excess of $30,000 a day. 

