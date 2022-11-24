CIMC scores three-year extension for jackup pair in Mexico

Chinese yard Cimc Raffles has secured a long-term contract extension for two of its jackup drilling rigs working for Pemex in Mexico, the company’s asset manager, Ocean Challenger said.

The Gulf Driller VI and Gulf Driller VIII, which have been operating in Mexico since delivery in 2019, have been extended for an additional period of three years.

CIMC’s Ocean Challenger manages a fleet of more than 10 assets, comprised of accommodation and heavy lift semisubs, drilling semis and jackups.

Following the contract extension and an earlier deal for Perro Negro 11, which was delivered in August to Italy’s Saipem, CIMC’s whole fleet of 400ft jackups has now been fully contracted.

The Italian contractor has also chartered the 2019-built jackup Gulf Driller IV, to be renamed Perro Negro 12, for another five-year deployment in the Middle East.