Ciner revealed as seller of suezmax quartet to Fredriksen’s SFL Corporation

SFL

Brokers reveal Turkey’s Ciner Shipping as the seller of four suezmax tankers reported sold for $222.5m to John Fredriksen’s SFL Corporation last week.

The vessels should deliver between August and October and come with long-term time charters attached to a subsidiary of Koch Industries. The ships are identified as the 158,000 dwt Ayse C and Zeynep, built at Hyundai Heavy Industries and two other 2015-built sisters named Atina and Istanbul, built at Bohai in China.

Established in 2003, SFL has over the last 10 years developed from a pure tanker player to a diversified shipowning company, with investments in containerships, dry bulk vessels, and offshore segments. The company logged a second-quarter 2022 net profit of $57.4m.

