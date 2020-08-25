Finance and InsuranceGreater ChinaMiddle EastTankers

Ciner Shipping inks sale and leaseback with CSSC Shipping for newbuild suezmax tanker pair

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang August 25, 2020
0 3 Less than a minute
Ciner

Ciner Shipping, led by Turkish owner Turgay Ciner, has entered into an agreement with CSSC Shipping, the financial leasing unit of China State Shipbuilding Corporation, for the sale and leaseback of two 158,000 dwt suezmax tankers.

Under the agreement, Ciner Shipping will sell the two vessels to CSSC Shipping and charter them back for a period of 120 months at a total charter cost of $126.95m including estimated lease interest of $29.46m.

The vessels, Ayse C and Zeynep, are expected to be delivered by Hyundai Heavy Industry this month.

In the meantime, CSSC Shipping entered into an agreement with a bank to borrow $48.26m for the purpose of funding the acquisition cost of vessels. The loan shall be repaid in full in one year.

Tags
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close