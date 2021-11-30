CIP assembles contractors for Danish energy island bid

Danish fund management company, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) has joined forces with four marine and offshore construction services players to develop the energy island in the Danish North Sea.

The four chosen contractors are ACCIONA, Boskalis, DEME and MT Højgaard International, together called the NJORD Group. The group will be advised by engineering consultancy Niras.

The Danish Energy Agency is currently in dialogue with potential bidders for the energy island tender, which is expected to be launched by Q3 2022, and CIP intends to bid in the tender.

The company said that the agreement with these contractors marks a significant step towards realising the world’s first energy island. The project will be located approximately 80-100 km off the Danish west coast. The island will be able to connect 10 GW of offshore wind to Denmark and other neighbouring markets, host an innovation zone with potential for large-scale energy storage and power-to-x technologies, and provide accommodation and operation and maintenance services from onsite harbour facilities.

CIP acts as a project developer on behalf of a VindØ consortium composed of PensionDanmark and PFA, two of Denmark’s largest pension funds, and Denmark’s largest utility company, Andel.

“Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners has thoroughly screened the most experienced experts and the world’s best-suited contract partners for the Energy Island project. We are confident that the NJORD Group offers the experience and capabilities needed for successful project execution in a safe and reliable manner, even in a harsh marine environment far offshore in the Danish North Sea,” said Thomas Dalsgaard, partner in CIP.