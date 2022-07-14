CIP forms Japanese offshore wind JV

Danish fund manager Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners has joined forces with real estate investment firm Tokyu Land Corporation (TLC) to develop an offshore wind farm in northern Japan.

The partners have established a new joint venture company, Aomori South Offshore Wind GK, which is developing the site in anticipation of participating in the upcoming auction.

A joint project team is leading the development of the Aomori South offshore wind project, and together with shareholders, will work with local stakeholders and communities, with a focus on ensuring benefits to the local and regional economy, CIP said.

Japan is targeting 10 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030 and between 30 and 45 GW by 2040 as part of its target to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.